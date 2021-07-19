Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $215,000 Stock Position in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 48.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,660 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after selling 3,440 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Perficient were worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient by 34,600.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 694 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Perficient during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Perficient alerts:

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $555,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total value of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,704,016.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT opened at $82.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 78.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.63.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.55 million. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently commented on PRFT. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their target price on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.00.

Perficient Profile

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

See Also: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.