Guggenheim Capital LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,472 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 182 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CLH. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth $46,850,000. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Harbors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,991,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 2,839.4% during the 1st quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 279,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $23,496,000 after purchasing an additional 270,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 990,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,229,000 after purchasing an additional 206,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 55.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 362,568 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,477,000 after purchasing an additional 129,905 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors stock opened at $91.82 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.22 and a 52 week high of $96.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a PE ratio of 35.18 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.34.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.17. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 4.69%. The business had revenue of $808.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $786.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

CLH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Clean Harbors from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.80.

In related news, Director Rod Marlin sold 6,910 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.40, for a total transaction of $659,214.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,427 shares in the company, valued at $1,376,335.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

