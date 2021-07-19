Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 6,231 Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) by 40.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,510 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,231 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in First BanCorp. were worth $242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FBP. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,369,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of First BanCorp. by 134.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,134,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368,522 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 357.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,875,896 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,516,000 after acquiring an additional 2,247,852 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in First BanCorp. by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,243,831 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $363,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107,984 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at $4,528,000. 92.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aurelio Aleman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $519,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,201,065 shares in the company, valued at $15,601,834.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John A. Heffern bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.54 per share, with a total value of $31,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $925,991.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 190,000 shares of company stock worth $2,431,400. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

FBP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of First BanCorp. from $10.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

First BanCorp. stock opened at $11.39 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.40. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $4.94 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $207.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.49 million. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 19.08% and a return on equity of 7.73%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First BanCorp. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. First BanCorp.’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

First BanCorp. Company Profile

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

