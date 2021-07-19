Guggenheim Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in DRDGOLD were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 398.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 3,693 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $134,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of DRDGOLD by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,107,013 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after buying an additional 97,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.04% of the company’s stock.

DRD stock opened at $10.19 on Monday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $8.73 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a market cap of $881.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.32.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DRD shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $19.25 price objective on shares of DRDGOLD in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DRDGOLD from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd.

DRDGOLD Company Profile

DRDGOLD Limited, a gold mining company, engages in the surface gold tailings retreatment business in South Africa. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting activities. It recovers gold from surface tailings in the Witwatersrand basin in Gauteng province. The company was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

