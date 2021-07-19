Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Now Covered by Bank of America

Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) in a report issued on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $45.00 target price on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Green Plains from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Green Plains from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stephens upgraded Green Plains from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $29.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $31.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -11.19 and a beta of 1.71. Green Plains has a 52-week low of $11.69 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.71.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.93 million. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 5.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Paul E. Kolomaya sold 3,500 shares of Green Plains stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.82, for a total transaction of $111,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 82,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,633,009.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian Peterson sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.48, for a total transaction of $1,136,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,945,129.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,800 shares of company stock valued at $2,585,500. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth about $68,694,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Plains by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,999,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $189,472,000 after buying an additional 1,335,265 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Green Plains by 5,760.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,380 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,038,000 after buying an additional 1,235,926 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $18,054,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains during the first quarter worth approximately $15,686,000.

Green Plains Inc produces, markets, and distributes ethanol in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, Food and Ingredients, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces and sells ethanol, distiller grains, and corn oil.

