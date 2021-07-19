Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Sells 5,104 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,104 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $17,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after purchasing an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,301,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,704,250 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $864,584,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,603,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,417,000 after purchasing an additional 117,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,508,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,443,000 after purchasing an additional 43,764 shares in the last quarter. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 28,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.25, for a total value of $6,379,305.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Corcoran sold 4,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.21, for a total transaction of $1,002,184.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 254,882 shares of company stock valued at $56,056,750. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $223.76 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $219.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.87 billion, a PE ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $158.09 and a 12 month high of $225.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.17%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

