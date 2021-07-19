Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $17.93 Million Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 118,939 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.16% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $17,925,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 44.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 317,841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,097,000 after buying an additional 97,259 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 129,529 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,982,000 after buying an additional 8,079 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,105 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $224,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,708 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353 shares during the period. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY stock opened at $171.67 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.33. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $141.65 and a fifty-two week high of $200.98. The company has a market cap of $12.75 billion, a PE ratio of 44.24, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.60.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The firm had revenue of $433.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, May 17th that allows the company to buyback 5,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.67%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 2,347 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.01, for a total transaction of $389,625.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on JKHY shares. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $179.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.38.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also: How liquidity affects the bid-ask spread

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.