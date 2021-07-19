Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lessened its holdings in shares of News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) by 6.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 642,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,502 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in News were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in News by 103.3% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 305,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in News by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 642,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 292,940 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $7,590,000. Finally, Blue Grotto Capital LLC acquired a new stake in News during the 1st quarter worth $13,707,000. 63.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.75.

NWSA opened at $24.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a PE ratio of -269.08 and a beta of 1.56. News Co. has a 12 month low of $12.57 and a 12 month high of $27.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. News had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that News Co. will post 0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

News Corp. engages in the creation and distribution of media, news, education, and information services. It operates through the following segments: News and Information Services, Book Publishing, Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, and Other. The News and Information Services segment consists of Dow Jones, News Corp Australia, News UK, the New York Post, and News America Marketing.

