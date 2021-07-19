Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Cuts Stake in Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can trimmed its position in shares of Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) by 91.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 724,183 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,612,735 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Shaw Communications were worth $18,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Shaw Communications by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 34,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shaw Communications during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 13,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 1,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of Shaw Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 90,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,905 shares during the last quarter. 53.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on SJR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $40.50 price target (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Shaw Communications in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.36.

Shares of NYSE:SJR opened at $28.78 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.39. Shaw Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.12 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.71.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR) (TSE:SJR.B) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.42. Shaw Communications had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Shaw Communications Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.0797 per share. This is a boost from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Shaw Communications Profile

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

