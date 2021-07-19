Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 336,865 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 84.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 735,376 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,865 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned about 0.46% of BOX worth $16,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of BOX during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 73.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in BOX in the first quarter worth $63,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in BOX by 49.6% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 5,914 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in BOX by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,967 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581 shares during the period. 81.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BOX alerts:

In other BOX news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of BOX stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $375,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,212,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,334,629. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BOX stock opened at $23.47 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.34 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. Box, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.07 and a 52 week high of $27.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.45.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The software maker reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $202.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.43 million. BOX had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a negative return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on BOX shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of BOX from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BOX from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of BOX from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. BOX currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

About BOX

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Further Reading: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.