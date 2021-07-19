Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Acquires 271,552 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 25.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,345,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 271,552 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in PG&E were worth $15,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PG&E by 153.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in PG&E by 656.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,330 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in PG&E during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Institutional investors own 70.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.94.

PG&E stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. PG&E Co. has a 52-week low of $8.74 and a 52-week high of $12.91.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a negative net margin of 8.26% and a positive return on equity of 11.48%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

PG&E Company Profile

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

