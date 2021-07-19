Great Point Partners LLC Takes Position in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX)

Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 593,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,825,000. Travere Therapeutics accounts for 3.1% of Great Point Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Great Point Partners LLC owned about 0.98% of Travere Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Travere Therapeutics by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Travere Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000.

In other Travere Therapeutics news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 9,562 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total transaction of $139,796.44. Also, SVP William E. Rote sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.30, for a total value of $60,312.50. Corporate insiders own 4.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Travere Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Wedbush downgraded Travere Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travere Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.71.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,413. The company has a quick ratio of 6.56, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.77. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.33 and a 52 week high of $33.09.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $47.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.99 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 113.21% and a negative return on equity of 75.08%. On average, research analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

