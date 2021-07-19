Great Point Partners LLC Has $4.12 Million Stock Holdings in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Great Point Partners LLC trimmed its position in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) by 48.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,610,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,445,189 shares during the quarter. Geron makes up 0.9% of Great Point Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Great Point Partners LLC’s holdings in Geron were worth $4,124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GERN. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Geron by 741.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 268.5% during the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 18,133 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 13,212 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 81.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Geron during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GERN. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Geron in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th.

NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.28. The stock had a trading volume of 26,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,912,417. The firm has a market cap of $406.17 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 7.54 and a quick ratio of 7.54. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $1.22 and a 12 month high of $2.36.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Geron had a negative net margin of 25,765.09% and a negative return on equity of 38.89%. Sell-side analysts expect that Geron Co. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in hematologic myeloid malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

