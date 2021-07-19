GravityCoin Price Tops $0.0031 (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 19th. During the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 29.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. GravityCoin has a market capitalization of $18,421.83 and $1.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One GravityCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001816 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00037399 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.30 or 0.00098754 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.70 or 0.00148920 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,692.07 or 1.00017708 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003253 BTC.

GravityCoin Coin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 6,009,099 coins. The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GravityCoin’s official website is www.gravitycoin.io . GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here

GravityCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GravityCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

