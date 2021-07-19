Gravity (GZRO) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $60.00

Gravity (CURRENCY:GZRO) traded 47.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. One Gravity coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Gravity has traded up 38.7% against the U.S. dollar. Gravity has a market cap of $131,655.54 and approximately $60.00 worth of Gravity was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.35 or 0.00039024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.90 or 0.00100810 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.42 or 0.00146691 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31,645.88 or 0.99998256 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002884 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Gravity Coin Profile

Gravity’s total supply is 2,405,822,756 coins and its circulating supply is 1,385,822,756 coins. The Reddit community for Gravity is /r/GZRO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Gravity is gzro.net . Gravity’s official Twitter account is @GZRO_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Gravity Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gravity directly using US dollars.

