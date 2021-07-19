Graphlinq Protocol Hits 24-Hour Volume of $400,132.00 (GLQ)

Graphlinq Protocol (CURRENCY:GLQ) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 19th. Graphlinq Protocol has a total market capitalization of $4.97 million and $400,132.00 worth of Graphlinq Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Graphlinq Protocol has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. One Graphlinq Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0146 or 0.00000047 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003198 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.12 or 0.00048333 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003200 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00013590 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.03 or 0.00777081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Profile

Graphlinq Protocol (CRYPTO:GLQ) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2021. Graphlinq Protocol’s total supply is 499,999,973 coins and its circulating supply is 339,999,895 coins. Graphlinq Protocol’s official Twitter account is @graphlinq_proto

According to CryptoCompare, “The goal of GraphLinq is to provide a way to interface the blockchain with any connected system as effortlessly as possible and without requiring any coding skills. The automation of decentralized DeFi data monitorization and external executions over multi-chain applications. With live plugins bound through multiple sources, fetch data and monitor them easily on Binance, Uniswap, or even a Blockchain smart-contract, without any line of code. “

Graphlinq Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graphlinq Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graphlinq Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graphlinq Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

