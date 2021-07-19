Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) Receives €24.58 Consensus PT from Analysts

Grand City Properties S.A. (FRA:GYC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €24.58 ($28.92).

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on GYC shares. Barclays set a €23.50 ($27.65) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. UBS Group set a €27.00 ($31.76) price target on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of Grand City Properties in a research report on Friday. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Grand City Properties in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €25.30 ($29.76) price objective on shares of Grand City Properties and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th.

Get Grand City Properties alerts:

Shares of FRA:GYC opened at €22.62 ($26.61) on Friday. Grand City Properties has a one year low of €16.61 ($19.54) and a one year high of €20.14 ($23.69). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €22.87.

Grand City Properties SA engages in the residential real estate business in Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company invests in, manages, and rents real estate properties in North Rhine-Westphalia and Berlin; metropolitan regions of Dresden, Leipzig, and Halle; and the cities in the north of Germany, Bremen, Hamburg, and Hannover, as well as other urban centers, such as Nuremberg, Munch, Mannheim, Frankfurt, and London.

Featured Article: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Grand City Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand City Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.