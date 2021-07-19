Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Shares Purchased by Stadium Capital Management LLC

Stadium Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 368,475 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,049 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education accounts for approximately 18.4% of Stadium Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Stadium Capital Management LLC owned 0.80% of Grand Canyon Education worth $39,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the first quarter valued at about $77,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 155,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,837,000 after purchasing an additional 5,329 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 466,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOPE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Grand Canyon Education from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

NASDAQ:LOPE traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $90.80. 2,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.64 and a 52-week high of $115.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.14.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 30.71% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The company had revenue of $236.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.89 million. On average, analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

