Graham (NYSE:GHM) Given a $13.35 Price Target by Colliers Securities Analysts

Colliers Securities set a $13.35 target price on Graham (NYSE:GHM) in a report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Graham’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Shares of GHM stock opened at $13.38 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.07 million, a P/E ratio of 55.75 and a beta of 0.83. Graham has a 52-week low of $11.88 and a 52-week high of $17.44. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.12.

Get Graham alerts:

Graham (NYSE:GHM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.22 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 2.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that Graham will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Graham’s dividend payout ratio is presently 183.33%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Graham by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Graham by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,020 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Graham by 197.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Graham by 5.4% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 29,692 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Graham by 13.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares during the period. 70.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Graham

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies vacuum and heat transfer equipment for the chemical, defense, petrochemical, petroleum refining, power generation/alternative energy, and other industries. It offers heat transfer equipment, including surface condensers, heliflows, water heaters, and various types of heat exchangers, as well as custom-engineered ejectors; vacuum equipment, such as steam jet ejector vacuum systems and liquid ring vacuum pumps; and turbomachinery products for the aerospace, cryogenic, defense, and energy markets.

Read More: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Graham Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graham and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.