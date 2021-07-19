GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) Short Interest Update

GP Strategies Co. (NYSE:GPX) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 109,900 shares, a decline of 35.8% from the June 15th total of 171,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 68,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of GPX stock traded up $0.04 on Monday, reaching $20.21. 15,451 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,842. The stock has a market cap of $352.58 million, a PE ratio of 22.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.17. GP Strategies has a 1-year low of $7.23 and a 1-year high of $20.50.

GP Strategies (NYSE:GPX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $114.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.66 million. GP Strategies had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 2.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that GP Strategies will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 64,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 57,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GP Strategies in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in GP Strategies by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 76,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in GP Strategies by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 26,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. 63.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GPX. TheStreet downgraded GP Strategies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Roth Capital downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. B. Riley downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $21.50 to $20.85 in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GP Strategies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Barrington Research downgraded GP Strategies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.96.

GP Strategies Corporation provides performance improvement and learning solutions worldwide. The company offers workforce transformation services, including organizational performance solutions comprising managed learning services, digital learning strategies and content development, business consulting, and leadership development solutions; and technical performance solutions consisting of technical training and consulting services, enterprise technology adoption, and human capital management implementation services.

