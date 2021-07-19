Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 57,467 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 32.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 118,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57,467 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IPG. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 74.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. City Holding Co. bought a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 98.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IPG has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.56.

Shares of IPG opened at $31.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.84. The company has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.92 and a 12-month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.43%.

In other news, Director Mary Guilfoile sold 12,075 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.45, for a total value of $403,908.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 100,000 shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.49, for a total value of $3,249,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,214 shares of company stock valued at $4,743,308 in the last 90 days. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data management services.

