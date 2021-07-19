Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 23,357 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 40.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,687 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 23,357 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DHI. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

DHI opened at $86.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $91.53. The company has a current ratio of 5.54, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.64. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $61.67 and a twelve month high of $106.89.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 25.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares in the company, valued at $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on DHI shares. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target (up from $91.00) on shares of D.R. Horton in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Argus increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $124.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $114.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. D.R. Horton presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.39.

About D.R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

Read More: What are Bollinger Bands?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.