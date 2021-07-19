Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 145,913 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 47.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 164,707 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 145,913 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNPR. Norges Bank bought a new position in Juniper Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,288,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,008,059 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $785,434,000 after buying an additional 1,515,769 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 359.8% in the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 1,742,193 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $44,130,000 after buying an additional 1,363,252 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 201.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,649,491 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,781,000 after buying an additional 1,102,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 15.1% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,277,510 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $209,669,000 after buying an additional 1,089,003 shares in the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNPR opened at $27.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.82. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.51 and a 1-year high of $29.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.47%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CEO Rami Rahim sold 5,500 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.45, for a total transaction of $156,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Manoj Leelanivas sold 34,710 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $954,525.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,088,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,750 shares of company stock valued at $2,294,834. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Juniper Networks from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Juniper Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.50.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

