Gotham Asset Management LLC Sells 119,885 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 56.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 119,885 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after acquiring an additional 22,458,740 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 61,505,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,396,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,726 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,715,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,942,375,000 after buying an additional 1,106,150 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 47,763,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,030,799,000 after buying an additional 815,990 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Selected Advisers grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 40,917,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,598,644,000 after buying an additional 575,517 shares during the last quarter. 69.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $44.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.40. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.66) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 72.73%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 target price (up from $40.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.70.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

