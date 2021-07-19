Gotham Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 40.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,535 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $3,388,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 443.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Whirlpool by 345.2% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Whirlpool in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Whirlpool news, EVP Joseph T. Liotine sold 48,432 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.83, for a total value of $11,470,150.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,749 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,334,965.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc R. Bitzer sold 64,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.40, for a total value of $15,319,192.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 210,609 shares of company stock valued at $50,730,909. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WHR opened at $219.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $228.11. The company has a market cap of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Whirlpool Co. has a 12-month low of $141.21 and a 12-month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $7.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.38 by $1.82. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 32.25% and a net margin of 6.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.82 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Whirlpool Co. will post 24 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Whirlpool from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.17.

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

