Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $2.87 Million Stock Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gotham Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 27.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,913 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,030 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 51.2% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 27.6% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the first quarter valued at about $122,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 47.6% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARW stock opened at $109.85 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.47. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a one year low of $66.50 and a one year high of $124.76.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.57. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 11.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew Charles Kerin sold 7,348 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.28, for a total transaction of $898,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Long sold 128,184 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.55, for a total transaction of $14,811,661.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,361,230.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 214,414 shares of company stock valued at $25,141,311. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

