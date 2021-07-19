Gotham Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 68.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,552 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 81,001 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 17,648 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,478 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Fort L.P. raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 18,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 4,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.43, for a total transaction of $486,296.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,834.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Glenn M. Alger sold 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.48, for a total value of $19,916,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,488 shares of company stock valued at $34,765,063 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $126.80 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $78.93 and a 52-week high of $129.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $124.32.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 33.74% and a net margin of 7.44%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.52. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 28.50%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EXPD shares. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $87.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $123.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.14.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers airfreight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

