Gotham Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 65.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $3,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wexford Capital LP raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 10,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 378,116 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,247,000 after acquiring an additional 27,724 shares during the last quarter. Fort L.P. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 12,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 46.0% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 5,139 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. 94.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.01, for a total transaction of $591,393.60. 12.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $184.99 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $183.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.66, a quick ratio of 6.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. United Therapeutics Co. has a one year low of $98.37 and a one year high of $212.62.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by ($1.99). United Therapeutics had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The company had revenue of $379.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 EPS. United Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. HC Wainwright increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $195.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet downgraded United Therapeutics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on United Therapeutics from $185.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Argus raised United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $224.38.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

