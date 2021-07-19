Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Invests $17.28 Million in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF (NYSEARCA:CGW) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 351,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,281,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned about 2.01% of Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF by 13.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 583,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,653,000 after acquiring an additional 71,373 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $2,566,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $2,205,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,592,000. Finally, Bridge Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,492,000.

NYSEARCA:CGW opened at $54.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.66. Invesco S&P Global Water Index ETF has a twelve month low of $38.86 and a twelve month high of $55.12.

Guggenheim S&P Global Water Index ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore S&P Global Water Index ETF seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the S&P Global Water NR Index. The S&P Global Water NR Index consists of approximately 50 equity securities selected based on investment and other criteria, from a universe of companies listed on global developed market exchanges.

