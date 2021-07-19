Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.68 Million Position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. cut its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 26.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,581,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 581,872 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals were worth $17,678,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of IRWD. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 173.1% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 1,545.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 10,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,723 shares during the last quarter. Draper Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $133,000.

IRWD has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Timothy M. O’reilly purchased 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.08 per share, for a total transaction of $59,817.60. Also, CMO Michael Shetzline sold 30,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.46, for a total transaction of $319,772.66. Insiders have sold a total of 58,451 shares of company stock worth $645,746 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

IRWD opened at $12.49 on Monday. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.63 and a fifty-two week high of $13.34. The company has a quick ratio of 22.80, a current ratio of 22.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.04.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.83% and a return on equity of 447.47%. The firm had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation (IBS-C) or chronic idiopathic constipation (CIC) under the LINZESS name in the United States and Mexico, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European Union.

