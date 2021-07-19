Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Has $17.05 Million Stake in Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,755 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,365 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $17,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 661.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 506,949 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $47,019,000 after acquiring an additional 440,412 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 228,143 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $21,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Autoliv by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,522 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,435 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Autoliv by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,010 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 1,568 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Autoliv by 554.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,711 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 42,115 shares during the last quarter. 37.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jan Carlson sold 18,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.67, for a total transaction of $1,941,324.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,807,906.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Autoliv stock opened at $90.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a PE ratio of 13.58 and a beta of 1.85. Autoliv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $63.71 and a 1-year high of $108.76. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.74.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 16th. The auto parts company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 24.79% and a net margin of 6.21%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.40) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.73%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ALV. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $117.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Autoliv from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Autoliv presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.31.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

