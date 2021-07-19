Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) Sets New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Golden Star Resources Ltd. (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday after National Bank Financial lowered their price target on the stock to C$5.50. National Bank Financial currently has a na rating on the stock. Golden Star Resources traded as low as C$2.87 and last traded at C$2.87, with a volume of 7350 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on GSC. National Bankshares decreased their price target on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 28th.

Get Golden Star Resources alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$3.83. The company has a market capitalization of C$329.17 million and a P/E ratio of -6.01.

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$82.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that Golden Star Resources Ltd. will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Golden Star Resources Company Profile (TSE:GSC)

Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.

Read More: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.