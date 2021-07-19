Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) PT Lowered to C$5.50 at National Bankshares

Golden Star Resources (TSE:GSC) (NYSE:GSS) had its target price reduced by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$5.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of Golden Star Resources from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th.
TSE GSC opened at C$3.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.67, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of C$344.08 million and a PE ratio of -6.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$3.83. Golden Star Resources has a 12-month low of C$2.98 and a 12-month high of C$6.89.
About Golden Star Resources
Golden Star Resources Ltd. operates as a gold mining and exploration company. The company owns and operates the Wassa open-pit gold mine, the Wassa underground mine, and a carbon-in-leach processing plant located to the northeast of the town of Tarkwa, Ghana; and the Bogoso gold mining and processing operation, the Prestea open-pit mining operations, and the Prestea underground mine located near the town of Prestea, Ghana.
