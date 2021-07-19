Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Short Interest Update

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a growth of 64.1% from the June 15th total of 2,230,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,160,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

GNOG opened at $11.20 on Monday. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 12 month low of $10.10 and a 12 month high of $27.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59.

Get Golden Nugget Online Gaming alerts:

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.40 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Golden Nugget Online Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at $155,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GNOG shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark dropped their price target on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming Company Profile

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Nugget Online Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.