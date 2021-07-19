Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.98 Million

Brokerages forecast that Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNOG) will announce $31.98 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $32.40 million and the lowest is $31.56 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Nugget Online Gaming will report full-year sales of $138.31 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.93 million to $143.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $228.87 million, with estimates ranging from $223.93 million to $233.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Golden Nugget Online Gaming.

Golden Nugget Online Gaming (NASDAQ:GNOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $26.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 million.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNOG shares. Benchmark cut their price objective on Golden Nugget Online Gaming from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Golden Nugget Online Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ:GNOG opened at $11.20 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.59. Golden Nugget Online Gaming has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $27.18.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 18.7% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 38,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 6,140 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 59.6% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 26,019 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming during the first quarter valued at $825,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 10.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 47,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Golden Nugget Online Gaming by 138.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $937,000 after acquiring an additional 40,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.75% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Nugget Online Gaming

Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc operates as an online gaming and digital sports entertainment company. It offers patrons to play their favorite casino games and bet on live-action sports events in New Jersey and Michigan. The company is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

