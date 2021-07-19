Gold Poker Hits Market Cap of $10,853.65 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded down 19.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded down 32.9% against the US dollar. One Gold Poker coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Gold Poker has a total market capitalization of $10,853.65 and $67.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003176 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001830 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.47 or 0.00099886 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.16 or 0.00146508 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31,654.26 or 1.00466289 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003179 BTC.

Gold Poker Coin Profile

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gold Poker should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gold Poker using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

