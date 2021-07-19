Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Short Interest Up 45.8% in June

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 554,600 shares, a growth of 45.8% from the June 15th total of 380,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 349 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Globant by 280.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,543 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Globant by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 2,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Globant in the 4th quarter valued at about $783,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Globant by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 341,057 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $74,218,000 after buying an additional 13,087 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globant alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. upgraded shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Globant from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.30.

Shares of GLOB stock traded up $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $219.13. 6,738 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,761. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.61. Globant has a 12-month low of $157.03 and a 12-month high of $244.72. The stock has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 141.13 and a beta of 1.22.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $270.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.64 million. Globant had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Globant will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.