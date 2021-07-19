Glenmede Trust Co. NA Sells 20,576 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,292,128 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 20,576 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in HP were worth $41,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in HP during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total value of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Cowen increased their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.00.

Shares of HPQ opened at $27.52 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.76, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $16.66 and a one year high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The computer maker reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. Research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a $0.194 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

