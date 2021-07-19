Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $44.05 Million Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA cut its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 636,646 shares of the company’s stock after selling 149,430 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $44,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 21.4% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 982,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 173,050 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 216,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,989,000 after purchasing an additional 19,645 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 139.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 840,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,137,000 after purchasing an additional 489,581 shares during the period. Wealth CMT grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Wealth CMT now owns 207,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,388,000 after purchasing an additional 25,284 shares during the period. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 51,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $75.28 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USMV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.