Glenmede Trust Co. NA Decreases Position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA decreased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) by 0.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 328,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 778 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $58,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 200,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,594,000 after buying an additional 3,322 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.8% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 132.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,331,000 after acquiring an additional 25,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 25,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,258,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 86.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on TTWO. Zacks Investment Research cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $183.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Wedbush cut their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $226.00 to $212.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $231.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $211.98.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $170.52 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $176.73. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 26.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 0.56. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $148.71 and a twelve month high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $1.27. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business had revenue of $784.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.58 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

