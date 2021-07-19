Givaudan (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $97.06

Givaudan SA (OTCMKTS:GVDNY) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $97.06 and last traded at $96.87, with a volume of 9926 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $95.55.

GVDNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Givaudan in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Givaudan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $95.03 price objective on Givaudan and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.02.

The company has a market cap of $44.72 billion, a PE ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.55.

Givaudan SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and sells fragrance, beauty, flavor, and wellbeing products to the consumer goods industries. The company operates through two divisions, Fragrance & Beauty and Taste & Wellbeing. The Fragrance & Beauty division provides fine fragrances, consumer products, and fragrance ingredients and active beauty products.

