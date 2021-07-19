Gino Dellomo Sells 103,183 Shares of RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Director Gino Dellomo sold 103,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $2,086,360.26.

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $29.86 on Monday. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $14.63 and a one year high of $43.26. The company has a market cap of $746.77 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.23.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 57.1% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,477,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000,000 after purchasing an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,383,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,335,000 after buying an additional 194,538 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $554,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 17.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 169,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 25,538 shares during the last quarter. 81.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $30.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

About RAPT Therapeutics

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

