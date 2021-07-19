GeyserCoin One Day Volume Reaches $4.00 (GSR)

GeyserCoin (CURRENCY:GSR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 18th. One GeyserCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0567 or 0.00000179 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GeyserCoin has a total market cap of $87,287.98 and $4.00 worth of GeyserCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, GeyserCoin has traded 26.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69,619.70 or 2.19935192 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pandacoin (PND) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded 16.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000245 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About GeyserCoin

GeyserCoin (GSR) is a coin. GeyserCoin’s total supply is 1,540,455 coins. GeyserCoin’s official Twitter account is @GeyserCoin_Dev and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeyserCoin’s official website is geysercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “GSR is a new approach to the coin mining system. It has divided PoW and PoS, which replace each other every two weeks. Proof Of Work – GeyserCoin is gaining strength before the “eruption” and allows miners to get coins using their equipment. Proof Of Stake – the most profitable part of mining, aiming to give 100% per annum. “

Buying and Selling GeyserCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeyserCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeyserCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeyserCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

