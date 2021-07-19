Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:SCU) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 295,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,204 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.52% of Sculptor Capital Management worth $6,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management during the first quarter worth about $16,976,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Sculptor Capital Management by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 3,215 shares during the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sculptor Capital Management by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 37,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Sculptor Capital Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Sculptor Capital Management by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877 shares during the period. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sculptor Capital Management stock opened at $23.20 on Monday. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.28 and a 52-week high of $27.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 2.18.

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $118.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.34 million. Sculptor Capital Management had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 164.31%. Research analysts anticipate that Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. Sculptor Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.62%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sculptor Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Sculptor Capital Management from $46.50 to $48.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th.

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices.

