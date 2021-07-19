Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) by 16.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 455,212 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,008 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Atreca were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BCEL. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Atreca during the first quarter worth $28,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Atreca during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atreca by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Atreca in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Atreca during the fourth quarter worth about $173,000. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atreca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Atreca in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

NASDAQ BCEL opened at $7.80 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $287.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.89 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93. Atreca, Inc. has a one year low of $7.61 and a one year high of $20.29.

Atreca (NASDAQ:BCEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). Sell-side analysts expect that Atreca, Inc. will post -2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atreca

Atreca, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody-based immunotherapeutics to treat a range of solid tumor types. Its lead product candidate is ATRC-101, a monoclonal antibody with a novel mechanism of action and target derived from an antibody identified using its discovery platform.

