Geode Capital Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Holdings in Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 127,358 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.75% of Rocky Brands worth $6,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 264.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 157,220 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,413,000 after purchasing an additional 114,130 shares during the last quarter. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in Rocky Brands in the first quarter valued at about $3,224,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Rocky Brands by 182.4% in the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after acquiring an additional 46,289 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Rocky Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $1,106,000. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of Rocky Brands in the first quarter worth about $1,794,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCKY stock opened at $46.30 on Monday. Rocky Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.59 and a fifty-two week high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 3.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.14. The company has a market capitalization of $337.20 million, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 0.56.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.60. Rocky Brands had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 17.04%. The business had revenue of $87.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.25 million. On average, research analysts predict that Rocky Brands, Inc. will post 6.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. Rocky Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.83%.

In other Rocky Brands news, Director Robert Burton Jr. Moore bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.00 per share, for a total transaction of $26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 28,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,522,902. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mike Brooks sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total transaction of $128,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,207,808. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 21,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,285,813. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Rocky Brands from $40.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rocky Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Rocky Brands from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets footwear and apparel under the Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and licensed Michelin brand names in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment offers products in approximately 10,000 retail locations through a range of distribution channels comprising sporting goods stores, outdoor retailers, independent shoe retailers, hardware stores, catalogs, mass merchants, uniform stores, farm store chains, specialty safety stores, and specialty and online retailers.

