Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 61,936 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX) by 13.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 537,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,936 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $6,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 1,594.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 35,004 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $860,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,709,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,358,000 after purchasing an additional 24,915 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 40.4% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. 65.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Carl Walkey sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $30,192.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,357,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,073,097.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jonathan G. Drachman purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.48 per share, with a total value of $379,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,238,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,222,743.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 10,200 shares of company stock worth $117,516. Insiders own 10.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics stock opened at $8.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.96. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.19 and a 1 year high of $17.95. The firm has a market cap of $356.98 million, a P/E ratio of -11.24 and a beta of 0.99.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). Analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NLTX shares. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, April 11th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies for cancer, inflammation, and autoimmunity disorders using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a de novo protein designed to mimic the therapeutic activity of the cytokines interleukin (IL)-2/IL-15 for the treatment of various types of cancer, including renal cell carcinoma and melanoma.

