Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 124,812 Shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Container Store Group, Inc. (NYSE:TCS) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 409,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 124,812 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Container Store Group were worth $6,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in The Container Store Group during the first quarter worth $186,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in The Container Store Group by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,415,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,506,000 after buying an additional 119,182 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The Container Store Group by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,054,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in The Container Store Group by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in The Container Store Group by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Container Store Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

In related news, CEO Satish Malhotra purchased 20,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.25 per share, with a total value of $251,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $864,850. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

TCS opened at $10.47 on Monday. The Container Store Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.12 and a fifty-two week high of $19.31. The firm has a market cap of $528.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82.

The Container Store Group (NYSE:TCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The specialty retailer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.14. The Container Store Group had a return on equity of 20.12% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $314.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.72 million. Sell-side analysts predict that The Container Store Group, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Container Store Group, Inc operates as a retailer of storage and organization products and solutions in the United States. It operates in two segments, The Container Store and Elfa. The company provides approximately 11,000 products designed to help customers. Its merchandise category includes Custom Closets, including elfa, Laren, and Avera branded products and installation services, as well as closet lifestyle department products; storage, long-term storage, and shelving; kitchen and trash; office, collections, and hooks; bath, travel, and laundry; gift packaging, seasonal, and impulse; and others.

