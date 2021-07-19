Genesis Shards (GS) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.27 Million

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 19th. During the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded down 11.1% against the US dollar. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000344 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Shards has a total market cap of $1.27 million and approximately $281,886.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Genesis Shards alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.58 or 0.00037619 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.64 or 0.00099559 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.32 or 0.00147265 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,781.03 or 1.00015801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Genesis Shards Coin Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Shards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Shards and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.