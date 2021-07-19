Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Genesis Energy operates crude oil common carrier pipelines and is an independent gatherer and marketer of crude oil in North America, with operations concentrated in Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Florida, Mississippi and New Mexico. “

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Genesis Energy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.00.

Shares of GEL stock opened at $10.43 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.32 and a beta of 2.76. Genesis Energy has a fifty-two week low of $3.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.78.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $521.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $488.22 million. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 19.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Genesis Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.75%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -38.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,075 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,154 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Genesis Energy by 6,714.7% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 10,222 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 10,072 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genesis Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

